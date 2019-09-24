Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparing side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
