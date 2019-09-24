Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 18.50 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 0.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.