OncoCyte (OCX) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Profund Advisors Boosted Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding

Analysts expect OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, OncoCyte Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 137,219 shares traded. OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has declined 33.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OCX News: 23/04/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – ON APRIL 17, BOARD DETERMINED TO PROVIDE A 3% SALARY INCREASE TO EMPLOYEES, AND TO CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Files Patents for 190 Newly Identified Novel Lung Cancer Biomarkers; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Names Cavan Redmond Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Files Patents for 190 Newly ldentified Novel Lung Cancer Biomarkers; 09/03/2018 – Oncocyte Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 58 Days; 03/04/2018 – OncoCyte: Ronnie Andrews Appointed to Board; 03/04/2018 – Leading Molecular Diagnostics Executive Ronnie Andrews Appointed to OncoCyte’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE – CO EXTENDING EVALUATION OF COMMERCIAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS BY DOING A FOLLOW-ON STUDY UTILIZING LARGER SET OF CLINICAL SAMPLES; 08/03/2018 OncoCyte Announces Initial Results of DetermaVu™ Feasibility on New Platforms; Enhancements May Increase Lung Cancer Diagnost; 02/04/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – ALFRED D. KINGSLEY WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR

Profund Advisors Llc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 60.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 6,146 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 16,378 shares with $859,000 value, up from 10,232 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03M shares traded or 135.52% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company has market cap of $86.80 million. The firm is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

More notable recent OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OncoCyte to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OncoCyte Corporation – OCX – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OncoCyte Provides Mid-Year Update NYSE:OCX – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OncoCyte Announces Successful Results of DetermaVuâ„¢ R&D Validation Study – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OncoCyte Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hound Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 40,530 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 24,811 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 135,568 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested in 230,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Il holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 51,763 shares. 13.70M are held by Blackrock Inc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 42,263 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.04% or 83,450 shares. Qs Ltd Llc holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Lc accumulated 15,640 shares. Cohen Steers has 11.66M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 24,215 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 4,800 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was made by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Medical Properties’ (MPW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

