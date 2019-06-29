OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 57.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.