OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 4.96 and it happens to be 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.34 beta which makes it 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. OncoCyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 54.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 25.1%. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.