OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 4.96 and it happens to be 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 44.9%. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.