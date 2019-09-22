OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.96 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential downside is -7.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.