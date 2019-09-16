OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoCyte Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 141.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.