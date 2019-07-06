OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 32063.27 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ObsEva SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. About 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

ObsEva SA beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.