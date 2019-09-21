OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 NextCure Inc. 23 319.10 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OncoCyte Corporation and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and NextCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 12.90% and its average price target is $43.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 30.8%. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.