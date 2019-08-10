OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1028.95 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.