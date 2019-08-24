OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.45 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.96 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.