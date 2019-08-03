OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. In other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 12.6%. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.