OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 316.33 N/A -1.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation’s 4.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 396.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.