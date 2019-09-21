OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 238.44 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s 4.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 396.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.2, while its potential upside is 114.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.