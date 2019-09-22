OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 238.44 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 4.96 and its 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.2 consensus target price and a 114.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.