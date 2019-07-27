OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 6.39 and its 539.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 52.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 68.9%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 47.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.