OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.