OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.81 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 36.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.