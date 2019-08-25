OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 23.9%. Competitively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.