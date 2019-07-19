OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 6.39 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 104.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.