OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 6.39 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -3.61 beta and it is 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 5.8%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 47.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.