OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 683.95 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OncoCyte Corporation and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 539.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 6.39 beta. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 219.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 73.6% respectively. Insiders owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.