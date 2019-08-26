OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 277.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 30.8% respectively. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.