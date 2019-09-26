OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.96 beta means OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility is 396.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.