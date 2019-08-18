OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 120.07 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 90.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.