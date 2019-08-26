OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 4.96 and it happens to be 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 2,961.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.