OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoCyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

OncoCyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 34.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.