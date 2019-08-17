OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.