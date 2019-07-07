OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparing side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s 6.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 539.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 20.7%. Insiders held roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.