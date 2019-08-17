OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.70 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 587.50%.

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 14% respectively. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.