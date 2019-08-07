OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 10.65 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.