OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a 6.39 beta, while its volatility is 539.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 8.1%. Insiders owned roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.