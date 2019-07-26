OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 6.39 and it happens to be 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 47.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.