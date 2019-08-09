OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 125.76 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.96 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $165.4, which is potential 32.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 0% respectively. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.