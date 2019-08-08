OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.