OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OncoCyte Corporation
|2
|0.00
|21.14M
|-0.38
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|16
|0.00
|3.91M
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides OncoCyte Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OncoCyte Corporation
|1,078,241,354.69%
|-113.2%
|-83%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|23,973,022.69%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OncoCyte Corporation
|-10.61%
|-29.48%
|-57.14%
|-65.96%
|-33.21%
|28.26%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.
Summary
OncoCyte Corporation beats Aptorum Group Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.
OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.
