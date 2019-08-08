OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.65 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 4.96 and it happens to be 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 49.97% and its consensus price target is $163.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 98.8%. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.