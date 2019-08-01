OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.48 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoCyte Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.