OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 23.4%. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.