OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation’s 6.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 539.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Advaxis Inc. has beta of 3.65 which is 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, which is potential -68.50% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 13.8%. About 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.