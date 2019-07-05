OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 6.39 and its 539.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 9.3%. Insiders owned roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.