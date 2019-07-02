On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

We are comparing On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations Ltd. 1 0.96 N/A -0.05 0.00 Canon Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 1.92 14.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of On Track Innovations Ltd. and Canon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has On Track Innovations Ltd. and Canon Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations Ltd. 0.00% -12.5% -6.1% Canon Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Canon Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of On Track Innovations Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Canon Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On Track Innovations Ltd. and Canon Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 1.2%. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 10.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Track Innovations Ltd. -4.86% -23% -40.83% -43.57% -62.39% -17.76% Canon Inc. 2.75% -3.34% -3.28% -2.16% -18.93% 1.63%

For the past year On Track Innovations Ltd. has -17.76% weaker performance while Canon Inc. has 1.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Canon Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors On Track Innovations Ltd.