On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) Touches $0.31 Low on Oct, 2; Charah Solutions (CHRA) Shorts Increased By 9.72%

The stock of On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $0.30 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $12.95M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $388,410 less. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.0098 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3133. About 21,888 shares traded. On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) has declined 66.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) had an increase of 9.72% in short interest. CHRA’s SI was 496,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.72% from 452,700 shares previously. With 84,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)’s short sellers to cover CHRA’s short positions. The SI to Charah Solutions Inc’s float is 6.41%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 28,654 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “On Track Innovations Ltd. Announces Transition in Leadership Team – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “On Track Innovations (OTIV) CEO, Assaf Cohen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold On Track Innovations Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 748,050 shares or 48.62% less from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Ltd Co has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Huntington Bancorp reported 300 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Zacks Inv Management has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0% invested in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 37,200 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,000 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). G2 Mngmt Limited Company owns 76,748 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,324 shares.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $12.95 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $59.47 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

More notable recent Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuverra Environmental leads industrial gainers; Charah Solutions only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charah Solutions Receives Byproduct Sales and Operations Contract Extension Award from Luminant – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hebron Technology only industrial gainer; The Goldfield and Helios Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.