On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) Reaches $0.43 Yearly Low; Shorts at Wec Energy Group (WEC) Raised By 9.15%

The stock of On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.42 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.90 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $0.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $537,030 less. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.0165 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4335. About 69,177 shares traded. On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) has declined 62.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.82% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M; 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS

Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) had an increase of 9.15% in short interest. WEC’s SI was 10.58 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.15% from 9.69M shares previously. With 1.87M avg volume, 6 days are for Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s short sellers to cover WEC’s short positions. The SI to Wec Energy Group Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 1.08 million shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 19/04/2018 – Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $17.90 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of On Track Innovations Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “On Track Innovations down 15% on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by On Track Innovations Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.62, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold On Track Innovations Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 38.11% less from 2.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). State Bank Of America De accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 3,000 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) or 10,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). The New York-based G2 Investment Prns Ltd has invested 0.13% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) for 31,700 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank stated it has 300 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 12,876 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) for 22,179 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 41,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) for 349,570 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.41 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America downgraded the shares of WEC in report on Monday, June 24 to “Sell” rating.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Gas named among most trusted utility brands in national customer survey – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.