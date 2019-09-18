On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) Reaches $0.30 1 Year Low; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Apache (APA) Last Week

The stock of On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.28 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.30 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.40M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $743,820 less. The stock decreased 14.31% or $0.0501 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 155,863 shares traded or 125.50% up from the average. On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) has declined 66.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS; 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $40 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 12.69% above currents $25.29 stock price. Apache had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Monday, August 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APA in report on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, July 12. See Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $36 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Intention to List on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “On Track Innovations Ltd. Announces Transition in Leadership Team – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $12.40 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold On Track Innovations Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 748,050 shares or 48.62% less from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Finance Lc owns 12,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Morgan Stanley owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,324 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Co. Renaissance Lc, a New York-based fund reported 292,326 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 37,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,179 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 10,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 209,579 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,000 shares. G2 Ltd Co has 76,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache: Laying The Foundation For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Finance Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 74 shares. Fosun International invested in 0.05% or 28,000 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 576 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 1,814 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.08% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 3.06 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 17,507 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.40M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). National Pension Ser has 483,222 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants owns 12,661 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 365 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 14,190 shares.

The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.58 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q