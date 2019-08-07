On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Jefferies upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $62 target. See Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $50.0000 62.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $54 Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, On Track Innovations Ltd.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.335. About 3,512 shares traded. On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) has declined 66.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M; 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OTI Receives Purchase Order For More Than 10,000 Advanced Readers for Global Smart ATM Market – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “On Track Innovations down 15% on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of On Track Innovations Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “On Track Innovations Ltd. Announces Transition in Leadership Team – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.62, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold On Track Innovations Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 38.11% less from 2.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 73,727 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 22,179 shares. 652,960 are held by G2 Investment Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 349,570 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,876 shares. Spark Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 37,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co invested in 185,826 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 41,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $13.83 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 53.37 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,508 shares. Group One Trading L P holds 0% or 100 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 2,228 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 277,646 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 372,704 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 4,904 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 741,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 109,340 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 312,358 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 0.2% or 272,345 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 237,350 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.09% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.