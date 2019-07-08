On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) and Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations Ltd. 1 0.99 N/A -0.05 0.00 Knoll Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 1.45 14.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of On Track Innovations Ltd. and Knoll Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations Ltd. 0.00% -12.5% -6.1% Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that On Track Innovations Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Knoll Inc. has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of On Track Innovations Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Knoll Inc. has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knoll Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both On Track Innovations Ltd. and Knoll Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 91.8% respectively. Insiders owned 10.14% of On Track Innovations Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Knoll Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Track Innovations Ltd. -4.86% -23% -40.83% -43.57% -62.39% -17.76% Knoll Inc. -0.89% 6.91% 0.43% 10.21% 6.91% 27.67%

For the past year On Track Innovations Ltd. had bearish trend while Knoll Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Knoll Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors On Track Innovations Ltd.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.