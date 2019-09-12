ON Semiconductor (ON) Reaches $19.95 After 7.00% Up Move; Honeywell International (HON) SI Decreased By 4.97%

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. HON’s SI was 5.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 2.62 million avg volume, 2 days are for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)’s short sellers to cover HON’s short positions. The SI to Honeywell International Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.59. About 257,357 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 829,339 shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ON’s profit will be $154.88 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by ON Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% negative EPS growth.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Among 5 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi has $26 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $21.70’s average target is 8.77% above currents $19.95 stock price. ON Semi had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Monday, August 19. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Next Generation Product Line from Icotera Delivering Wi-Fi 6 is Powered by Chipsets from ON Semiconductor's Quantenna Connectivity Solutions Division – Nasdaq" on September 12, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.46 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.15 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.