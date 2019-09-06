ON Semiconductor (ON) Reaches $18.53 After 5.00% Up Move; Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Scientific Games (SGMS) Holding By $518,820

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 97.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 25,941 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 635 shares with $13,000 value, down from 26,576 last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 132,513 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 620,413 shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 21/03/2018 – BYU Law and Business Schools to Jointly Host Ethics and Compliance Conference; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in ON Semi; 03/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Expands Imaging Options for Extreme Low-Light Imaging; 09/05/2018 – ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP ON.O – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ON SEMICONDUCTOR’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Picarro Announces Extended Range Measurement Capability on Semiconductor Environmental and Cleanroom Applications for all Sl2000 Series Gas Analyzers; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $1.41B-$1.46B; 09/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces First High Resolution Image Sensors with NIR+ for Improved Night Vision; 27/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Names 2017 Supplier Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 12/03/2018 – X-Class CMOS Image Sensor Platform from ON Semiconductor Enables New Functionality for Industrial Camera DesignThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $7.39 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $19.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ON worth $369.30M more.

Analysts await ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ON’s profit will be $147.48M for 12.52 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by ON Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. ON Semi has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $24.86’s average target is 34.16% above currents $18.53 stock price. ON Semi had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, April 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Needham. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 8. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by Robert W. Baird.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Surge on U.S.-China Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,874.16 down -88.72 points – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lululemon, GrubHub, Alexion, Domo – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,514 for 485.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

